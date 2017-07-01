MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the dispute between Qatar and several other Arab states with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa in a telephone call, the Kremlin said on Saturday.
Putin discusses Qatar dispute with Bahrain king: Kremlin
