Protesters plan to ‘kettle’ leaders at G20 summit in Hamburg

Police say choice of inner-city venue is ‘incomprehensible’, as protesters prepare to block access routes

Protesters plan to take advantage of the decision to hold this week’s G20 summit in a crowded inner-city area of Hamburg and copy police crowd control tactics to “kettle Trump, Putin and Erdoğan”.

Authorities in Germany’s second-largest city are preparing for the arrival of an unprecedented line-up of controversial world leaders, as well as protest groups eager to voice dissent on 7 and 8 July.

