Home / World / Pressure builds on Trump at home over pledge for closer Moscow ties

Pressure builds on Trump at home over pledge for closer Moscow ties

22 hours ago World Comments Off on Pressure builds on Trump at home over pledge for closer Moscow ties

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – During his presidential campaign, Republican Donald Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "strong leader" with whom he would like to reset tense U.S.-Russian relations. Original Article

Check Also

Call for stiffer fines for ‘gawping’ drivers after Bavarian bus crash

German politicians say ‘rubberneckers’ blocked emergency vehicles’ access to bus blaze that killed 18 German politicians have called for an overhaul of transport laws after claims that “rubbernecking” drivers may have cost lives by blocking emergency vehicles’ access to a burning bus in Bavaria on Monday. Eighteen people are now known to have been killed after the bus, which was carrying elderly tourists to Italy, hit the back of a lorry on the A9 motorway. The bus immediately caught fire, killing more than a third of those on board. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.