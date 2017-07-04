Pressure builds on Trump at home over pledge for closer Moscow ties

Check Also

German politicians say ‘rubberneckers’ blocked emergency vehicles’ access to bus blaze that killed 18 German politicians have called for an overhaul of transport laws after claims that “rubbernecking” drivers may have cost lives by blocking emergency vehicles’ access to a burning bus in Bavaria on Monday. Eighteen people are now known to have been killed after the bus, which was carrying elderly tourists to Italy, hit the back of a lorry on the A9 motorway. The bus immediately caught fire, killing more than a third of those on board. Continue reading...