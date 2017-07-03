Power-sharing deal in Northern Ireland still achievable: UK minister

Check Also

CNN says Trump ‘below the dignity of his office’, CPJ director says tweet ‘undermines US media’ and Sasse says president ‘trying to weaponise distrust’ Trump’s tweet attacking CNN is ‘un-American’, top media ethicist saysDonald Trump was on Sunday accused of encouraging his supporters to attack journalists, after he tweeted a video of himself at a pro-wrestling event throwing to the floor a man with a CNN logo for a head. The video, sent as CNN broadcast its Sunday talk show State of the Union, came the morning after an appearance from Trump at an event in Washington honouring veterans, in which he used his speech to further his attacks on the press and broadcasters. “The fake media tried to stop us from going to the White House. But I’m president, and they’re not,” he said. Continue reading...