One-armed Turkish protester denounces investigation against him

Veli Saçılık, who was fired by decree from his job as a sociologist, says he has been accused of membership in a terrorist group

A one-armed man who became a symbol of opposition to escalating repression in Turkey as he protested to get his job back has said a government investigation has been opened against him.

Veli Saçılık, a sociologist fired by decree in November as the government moved against academics, civil servants and teachers, said he had been accused of membership of a terrorist organisation and conducting propaganda on its behalf.

