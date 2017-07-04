North Korea claims successful test of intercontinental ballistic missile

If claim of ICBM launch is confirmed, it could move regime closer to being able to strike US mainland

Everything you need to know about the missile test

Analysis: China-Russia double act exposes Trump’s crudeness

North Korea claims to have conducted its first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, a development that, if confirmed, could move the regime closer to being able to strike the US mainland and dramatically strengthen its hand in negotiations with Washington.

South Korean and Japanese officials said they were studying the data to confirm whether or not it was an ICBM, but analysts said it appeared the missile had the range to strike Alaska but not other parts of the continental US.

Continue reading…