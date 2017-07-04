Home / World / North Korea claims successful test of intercontinental ballistic missile

North Korea claims successful test of intercontinental ballistic missile

14 hours ago World Comments Off on North Korea claims successful test of intercontinental ballistic missile

If claim of ICBM launch is confirmed, it could move regime closer to being able to strike US mainland

Everything you need to know about the missile test
Analysis: China-Russia double act exposes Trump’s crudeness

North Korea claims to have conducted its first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, a development that, if confirmed, could move the regime closer to being able to strike the US mainland and dramatically strengthen its hand in negotiations with Washington.

South Korean and Japanese officials said they were studying the data to confirm whether or not it was an ICBM, but analysts said it appeared the missile had the range to strike Alaska but not other parts of the continental US.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Call for stiffer fines for ‘gawping’ drivers after Bavarian bus crash

German politicians say ‘rubberneckers’ blocked emergency vehicles’ access to bus blaze that killed 18 German politicians have called for an overhaul of transport laws after claims that “rubbernecking” drivers may have cost lives by blocking emergency vehicles’ access to a burning bus in Bavaria on Monday. Eighteen people are now known to have been killed after the bus, which was carrying elderly tourists to Italy, hit the back of a lorry on the A9 motorway. The bus immediately caught fire, killing more than a third of those on board. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.