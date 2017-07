New Jersey governor Chris Christie lounges on beach that he shut to public

‘I didn’t get any sun today,’ Republican says, though photo shows him relaxing on beach that was closed as part of budget standoff

New Jersey’s Island Beach state park was closed on Sunday due to a budget standoff – with the exception of governor Chris Christie, his family and friends.

The Republican governor shut down the state government at midnight on Saturday in a health insurance battle with the Democrat-led legislature.

Continue reading…