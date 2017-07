Rescue workers dig by hand in search for seven people reported missing in the residential building in the seaside town of Torre Annunziata

Rescue workers found the bodies of three people in the rubble of a five-storey apartment building that partially collapsed south of Naples on Friday.

Crews dug mostly by hand to search for seven people reported missing in the residential building in the seaside town of Torre Annunziata, three miles from the Pompeii archaeological site.

Continue reading…