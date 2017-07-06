Mystery Italian consortium given contract for Tripoli International Airport

By Libya Herald reporters. Tunis/Tripoli, 5 July 2017: A contract was signed today between the Tripoli-based transportation ministry and an Italian consortium to rebuild Tripoli International Airport. There are no details about the consortium, other than that it is called Aeneas Consorzio, although last December transport minister Milad Matoog announced that an Italian company (rather […]Original Article
