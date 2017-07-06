Home / Libya / Mystery Italian consortium given contract for Tripoli International Airport

Mystery Italian consortium given contract for Tripoli International Airport

15 hours ago Libya Comments Off on Mystery Italian consortium given contract for Tripoli International Airport

By Libya Herald reporters. Tunis/Tripoli, 5 July 2017: A contract was signed today between the Tripoli-based transportation ministry and an Italian consortium to rebuild Tripoli International Airport. There are no details about the consortium, other than that it is called Aeneas Consorzio, although last December transport minister Milad Matoog announced that an Italian company (rather […]Original Article

Check Also

Hafter declares victory over Benghazi militants

By Libya Herald reporters. Benghazi, 5 July 2017: Even though some militants are still besieged by the Libyan National Army in a small Sabri area, armed forces commander-in-chief Khalifa Hafter tonight went on television to announce victory. In a brief address, Hafter, wearing a white uniform with gold braid, thanked the armed forces for their [...]

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.