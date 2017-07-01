MOSUL, Iraq (Reuters) – The leaning minaret of Mosul's Grand al-Nuri Mosque survived conquests by the Mongols and the Ottomans, neglect under Saddam Hussein, and air raids during the Iran-Iraq War and the U.S. invasion in 2003.
Mosul mosque where Islamic State took world stage lies in rubble
