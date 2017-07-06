Home / Libya / Mitiga airport reopens after gunmen arrested

Mitiga airport reopens after gunmen arrested

15 hours ago Libya Comments Off on Mitiga airport reopens after gunmen arrested

By Libya Herald reporters. Tripoli, 5 July 2017: Tripoli’s Mitiga airport closed by fighting among militiamen this morning has now reopened. The RADA Special Deterrence Force said its men had arrived and that they had arrested “most of the criminals” who were behind the security breaches, which caused passengers at the airport to take cover. […]Original Article

