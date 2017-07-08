Malcolm Turnbull plays down talk of missile shield against North Korea

System being deployed in South Korea ‘not really suitable’ for Australia, says prime minister, calling on China to take lead on reining in Kim Jong-un

A US missile defence system being rolled out in South Korea is “not really suitable” for Australia to adopt, the prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, has said at the G20 summit in Germany, as leaders grapple with North Korea’s launch of its most powerful ballistic missile yet.



Turnbull was asked whether Australia would implement an anti-ballistic missile system like the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defence system (Thaad), which is being deployed in South Korea.

