LNA advances further into Benghazi’s Sabri district

By Libya Herald reporters. Benghazi, 4 July 2017: The Libyan National Army (LNA) has today taken further ground in Sabri but at the cost of five more dead soldiers and a number of wounded. Since Monday, at least 16 troops have died and 36 been injured according to a medical source talking to Reuters. The […]Original Article
Check Also
Family at Tripoli beach killed in RPG attack: report
By Libya Herald reporter. Tripoli, 4 July 2017: A family of five were reported killed early late this afternoon while at the beach near Mitiga airport when a rocket-propelled grenade exploded beside them. It is believed to have been launched from within the airbase. Among the family, named as that of Daou Al-Zintani, two children [...]