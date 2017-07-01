Libyan politicians in call for Jewish community to be allowed to return

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 1 July 2017: In a surprise move, a senior member of the so-called National Salvation Government of Khalifa Ghwell has announced that Libya’s Jewish community has the right to return as well as be compensated for any losses its members may have suffered. The call was made by Mohamed Ali Triki, a […]Original Article
