Libyan arrested after leaving protection of Jeddah consulate

11 hours ago Libya Comments Off on Libyan arrested after leaving protection of Jeddah consulate

By Libya Herald reporters. Tripoli, 7 July 2017: A Libyan who took refuge in the Libyan consulate in Jeddah after two colleagues were arrested at the city’s airport, has been detained by Saudi police when left the building and went to the airport. Hussein Zahait fled to the consulate nine days ago after fellow Libyans Mahmoud […]Original Article

