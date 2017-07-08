BEIRUT (Reuters) – A Lebanese military prosecutor ordered forensics to examine the bodies of four Syrians who died in army custody last week following calls for an inquiry by rights groups, a judge said on Saturday.
Lebanese army prosecutor orders forensic probe into Syrians’ deaths
