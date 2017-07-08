Home / MENA / Lebanese army prosecutor orders forensic probe into Syrians’ deaths

Lebanese army prosecutor orders forensic probe into Syrians’ deaths

11 hours ago MENA Comments Off on Lebanese army prosecutor orders forensic probe into Syrians’ deaths

BEIRUT (Reuters) – A Lebanese military prosecutor ordered forensics to examine the bodies of four Syrians who died in army custody last week following calls for an inquiry by rights groups, a judge said on Saturday.
