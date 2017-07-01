Home / Libya / Janzour municipality orders everyone out of tourist village

Janzour municipality orders everyone out of tourist village

1 day ago Libya Comments Off on Janzour municipality orders everyone out of tourist village

By Hadi Fornaji. Tunis, 1 July 2017: Residents staying at Janzour tourist village have been told by the local Fursan Janzour brigade they have to leave by Monday. The brigade is carrying out the order from the local municipal council which has assumed ownership and says it wants to carry out major maintenance works to […]Original Article

Check Also

UN Security Council targets fuel smugglers, wants better info from PC

By Libya Herald reporters. Tunis, 1 July 2017: It is now possible, even likely, that foreign warships will soon be intercepting vessels smuggling subsidised Libyan fuel. This racket has not only become a major drain on the country’s finances, but has also produced extensive fuel shortages as fuel trucks are diverted to smugglers waiting on the [...]

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.