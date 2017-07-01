Janzour municipality orders everyone out of tourist village

By Hadi Fornaji. Tunis, 1 July 2017: Residents staying at Janzour tourist village have been told by the local Fursan Janzour brigade they have to leave by Monday. The brigade is carrying out the order from the local municipal council which has assumed ownership and says it wants to carry out major maintenance works to […]Original Article
