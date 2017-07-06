Italy pledges help to reduce flow of migrants from Libya as numbers increase

By Hadi Fornji.

Tunis, 6 July 2017:

A conference in Rome on trying to control migration from what are being called “countries of transit” – which mainly means Libya – was told by Italian foreign minister Angelino Alfano that Italy would provide financial support to the EU to support Libya's ability to control its southern borders; to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to help assisted voluntary repatriations to Libya; and to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to support the fight against people trafficking in Libya and elsewhere generally.Original Article