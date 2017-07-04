MOSUL/BEIRUT (Reuters) – Western-backed forces edged into the final redoubts of the two capitals of Islamic State's self-declared caliphate in Iraq and Syria on Tuesday, hampered by fierce resistance from the militants and the presence of human shields.
Islamic State fights fiercely in shrinking Iraqi and Syrian strongholds
