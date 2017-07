Irish fishing industry is still plagued by abuse of migrants, senators hear

Jobs committee is told migrant fishermen continue to face widespread problems including non-payment of wages

Widespread abuse and exploitation of Asian and African migrant fishermen continues to plague the Irish fishing industry, according to evidence presented to the jobs committee of the Irish senate on Tuesday.

The committee is investigating a permit scheme introduced by the Irish government in response to a Guardian exposé of working conditions on its trawlers in 2015.

Continue reading…