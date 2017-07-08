MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) – Islamic State militants vowed to "fight to the death" in Mosul on Saturday as Iraqi military commanders said they would take full control of the city from the insurgents at any moment.
Iraqi army says Mosul victory imminent, Islamic State vows ‘fight until death’
