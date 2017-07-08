Home / MENA / Iraqi army says Mosul victory imminent, Islamic State vows ‘fight until death’

Iraqi army says Mosul victory imminent, Islamic State vows ‘fight until death’

11 hours ago MENA Comments Off on Iraqi army says Mosul victory imminent, Islamic State vows ‘fight until death’

MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) – Islamic State militants vowed to "fight to the death" in Mosul on Saturday as Iraqi military commanders said they would take full control of the city from the insurgents at any moment.
Original Article

Check Also

At least 23 Egyptian soldiers killed in Sinai car bomb attacks

CAIRO/ISMAILIA, Egypt (Reuters) - At least 23 Egyptian soldiers were killed when two suicide car bombs tore through army checkpoints in North Sinai province on Friday, security sources said, one of the bloodiest assaults on security forces for months.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.