Home / Libya / Hafter is told Benghazi university is still unsafe for students

Hafter is told Benghazi university is still unsafe for students

15 hours ago Libya Comments Off on Hafter is told Benghazi university is still unsafe for students

By Libya Herald reporters. Benghazi, 5 July 2017: Benghazi university has still not been cleared of mines and boobytraps the university’s president has told armed forces commander-in-chief Khalifa Hafter. Even though militants were driven out in April 2016, the task of checking through the whole Garayunis campus has still not been completed. De-mining teams have long […]Original Article

Check Also

Hafter declares victory over Benghazi militants

By Libya Herald reporters. Benghazi, 5 July 2017: Even though some militants are still besieged by the Libyan National Army in a small Sabri area, armed forces commander-in-chief Khalifa Hafter tonight went on television to announce victory. In a brief address, Hafter, wearing a white uniform with gold braid, thanked the armed forces for their [...]

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.