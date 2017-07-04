Home / Libya / German ambassador meets Hafter in Benghazi

German ambassador meets Hafter in Benghazi

1 day ago

By Libya Herald reporters. Tunis, 4 July 2017: German ambassador Christian Buck today met armed forces commander-in-chief Khalifa Hafter and was reported to have said that Hafter was an important and central player in Libya, especially in the war against terror and the building of the army. Buck saw Hafter at his Rajma headquarters in […]Original Article

