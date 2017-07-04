Home / Libya / Family at Tripoli beach killed in RPG attack: report

Family at Tripoli beach killed in RPG attack: report

1 day ago Libya Comments Off on Family at Tripoli beach killed in RPG attack: report

By Libya Herald reporter. Tripoli, 4 July 2017: A family of five were reported killed early late this afternoon while at the beach near Mitiga airport when a rocket-propelled grenade exploded beside them. It is believed to have been launched from within the airbase. Among the family, named as that of Daou Al-Zintani, two children […]Original Article

