Home / World / Emmanuel Macron vows to transform France in Versailles speech

Emmanuel Macron vows to transform France in Versailles speech

14 hours ago World Comments Off on Emmanuel Macron vows to transform France in Versailles speech

French president accused of ‘monarchical’ drift after addressing both houses of parliament at former seat of French kings

The French president Emmanuel Macron has promised a “profound transformation” of France and Europe, calling for an end to defeatism and “cynicism” in a rare address to both houses of parliament in the gilded palace of Versailles.

In a ninety-minute speech intended to echo the style of the US state of the union address, Macron reiterated his key campaign proposals to change French labour laws and overhaul the workings of parliament, demanding lawmakers get on board and silence “the cynic that lies in all of us”.

Continue reading…

Check Also

North Korea claims successful test of intercontinental ballistic missile

If claim of ICBM launch is confirmed, it could move regime closer to being able to strike US mainland Everything you need to know about the missile test Analysis: China-Russia double act exposes Trump’s crudeness North Korea claims to have conducted its first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, a development that, if confirmed, could move the regime closer to being able to strike the US mainland and dramatically strengthen its hand in negotiations with Washington. South Korean and Japanese officials said they were studying the data to confirm whether or not it was an ICBM, but analysts said it appeared the missile had the range to strike Alaska but not other parts of the continental US. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.