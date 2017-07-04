Emmanuel Macron vows to transform France in Versailles speech

French president accused of ‘monarchical’ drift after addressing both houses of parliament at former seat of French kings

The French president Emmanuel Macron has promised a “profound transformation” of France and Europe, calling for an end to defeatism and “cynicism” in a rare address to both houses of parliament in the gilded palace of Versailles.



In a ninety-minute speech intended to echo the style of the US state of the union address, Macron reiterated his key campaign proposals to change French labour laws and overhaul the workings of parliament, demanding lawmakers get on board and silence “the cynic that lies in all of us”.

