Coach carrying tour group from Saxony runs into back of slow-moving lorry on motorway near Bayreuth

German police believe 18 people have died after a coach burst into flames following a collision with a lorry on a motorway in Bavaria on Monday morning.

Police said a group of 46 pensioners and two drivers were on the coach when it caught fire after driving into the back of a slow-moving articulated lorry on the A9, which connects Berlin and Munich via Leipzig and Nuremberg.

Continue reading…