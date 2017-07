Donald Trump to warn that future of west is in doubt in Warsaw speech

US president will say west must ‘defend our civilisation’ from terrorism, bureaucracy and erosion of traditions

Donald Trump will use a landmark speech in Warsaw on Thursday to warn that the future of the west is in doubt if nations do not show more resolve in facing challenges.

“The defence of the west ultimately rests not only on means but also on the will of its people to prevail,” Trump will say, according to excerpts released by the White House.

