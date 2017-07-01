China’s Xi talks tough on Hong Kong as tens of thousands call for democracy

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping swore in Hong Kong's new leader on Saturday with a stark warning that Beijing won't tolerate any challenge to its authority in the divided city as it marked the 20th anniversary of its return from Britain to China. Original Article
