Buraq Air stops flying; hard currency cash crisis blamed

By Libya Herald reporter Tripoli, 5 July 2017: Following last month’s suspension of its Mitiga-Tunis service, Buraq airlines has now stopped its remaining flights from Mitiga to Labraq and Tobruk. The office in Tripoli is closed and attempts to contact the independent carrier by phone have been unsuccessful. However, members of staff, speaking privately, have told […]Original Article
