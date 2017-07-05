BREAKING: Mitiga airport closed by internal militia fighting

By Libya Herald reporters. Tripoli, 5 July 2017: Mitiga airport has been shut today as fighting rages between rival members of the same militia. Yesterday an RPG fired during the violence killed a family of five on the beach. The health ministry said this morning that 32 people had so far been injured. The fighting […]Original Article
