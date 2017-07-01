Beida appoints new head of police for Jufra

By Hadi Fornaji. Tunis, 1 July 2017: The acting interior minister in the Beida-based interim government, Brigadier Hussein Elabbar, has appointed a new police chief for Jufra. Colonel Mahmoud Mohamed Al-Dahabi will take over the massive central region’s security directorate with immediate effect. The move is the latest in the eastern authorities’ drive to ensure complete control […]Original Article
