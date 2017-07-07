CAIRO/ISMAILIA, Egypt (Reuters) – At least 23 Egyptian soldiers were killed when two suicide car bombs tore through army checkpoints in North Sinai province on Friday, security sources said, one of the bloodiest assaults on security forces for months.
At least 23 Egyptian soldiers killed in Sinai car bomb attacks
