19 hours ago MENA Comments Off on At least 23 Egyptian soldiers killed, 26 injured in Sinai car bomb attacks: security sources

CAIRO (Reuters) – At least 23 Egyptian soldiers were killed and at least 26 more injured by the two deadly car bombs that ripped through army checkpoints in northern Sinai on Friday, security sources said.
