Home / Libya / After Benghazi victory, plans revived to move HoR there

After Benghazi victory, plans revived to move HoR there

11 hours ago Libya Comments Off on After Benghazi victory, plans revived to move HoR there

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 7 July 2017: Following the defeat of the militants on Benghazi, plans to relocate the House of Representatives (HoR) to the city from Tobruk are being dusted down and reassessed. The HoR’s chief executive officer, Abdullah Al-Masri, has said that there will be a meeting in Benghazi next week with […]Original Article

Check Also

Benghazi: all over bar the shooting

By Libya Herald reporters. Benghazi, 7 July 2017: Four LNA soldiers, including an unnamed field commander, died today as troops tried to seize the very last militant positions in a few buildings in Benghazi’s Sidi Akribesh. The deaths come 48 hours after armed forces commander-in-chief Khalifa Hafter announced the liberation of the city. As LNA [...]

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.