Zawia militiamen held in Saudi Arabia on terror charges: repport

By Libya Herald reporter. Tripoli, 26 June 2017: Two Zawia militiamen are reported to have been arrested in Saudi Arabia on suspicion on links with terrorism after a request to detain them was allegedly sent to the Saudi authorities by the Egyptian government. Mahmud Ben Rajab and Mohamed Al-Khadrawi are also said to be on […]Original Article
