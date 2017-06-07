Zagreb in the spotlight: ‘Homophobia means Pride must be political here’
As Croatia’s capital readies for one of the Balkans’ only gay pride parades, locals worry the city’s growing potential is being choked by corrupt politics
“It’s an ‘alternative fact’ to say that homophobia isn’t a big problem in Croatia,” says Zagreb-based journalist Ana Brakus, borrowing a phrase from Trump. In truth, progress for LGBT rights has been slow.
Which makes this Saturday’s Zagreb pride all the more important. The Croatian capital is one of the few cities in the Balkans region to host a pride event. It started in 2002 with around 300 people but now attracts around 10,000 every year.
