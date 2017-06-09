‘Yet another own goal’ – EU points to Brexit breakdown after UK election
European diplomats and politicians fear hung parliament and weak prime minister are ‘disaster’ that threaten negotiations
The EU will force a humiliated Theresa May to explain her intentions in Brussels as senior figures warned that with the clock ticking on Brexit negotiations, the hung parliament following the UK election was an “own goal” and a “disaster” that risked delaying or derailing the talks.
The result is likely to delay the point when Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, has someone with whom to negotiate. Sources said a meeting of the European council on 22 June was the EU27’s new deadline for wanting to know the prime minister’s plans.
