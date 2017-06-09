‘Yet another own goal’: EU braces for Brexit talks delay after UK election

European diplomats and politicians fear hung parliament and weak prime minister are ‘disaster’ that threaten negotiations

The EU will force a humiliated Theresa May to explain her intentions in Brussels as senior figures warned that with the clock ticking on Brexit negotiations, Britain’s hung parliament was an “own goal” and a “disaster” that risked delaying or derailing the talks.

May said on Friday Brexit talks would begin on 19 June as planned, but officials in Brussels were braced for a delay. Sources said a meeting of the European council on 22 June was the EU27’s new deadline for wanting to know the prime minister’s plans in light of the politically disastrous loss of her majority.

