Yemeni children infected by cholera at rate of one every 35 seconds

Save the Children warns rate of infection has tripled in two weeks, fuelled by near-famine conditions and crippled infrastructure

The cholera outbreak in Yemen is escalating at an alarming rate, with experts warning that a child is now infected with the disease every 35 seconds, according to Save the Children.

Grant Pritchard, the charity’s director in Yemen, warned the country is on “the verge of total collapse” as a combination of near-famine conditions and crippled infrastructure fuel the spread of cholera.

