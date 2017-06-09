Worse terror attack on London Bridge foiled by chance, police say

Three terrorists who killed eight people in the UK capital last Saturday tried unsuccessfully to hire 7.5-tonne lorry hours before the attack

The three terrorists who struck London Bridge last Saturday tried to hire a 7.5-tonne lorry on the morning of the attack to kill even more people and inflict an even bigger atrocity on Britain.

Police revealed the attempt to rent the lorry was made hours before they staged the attack, with the trio instead using a rented van to run people over, and then going on a stabbing rampage, killing eight and wounding 48.

Continue reading…