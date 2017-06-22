Home / World / World population to hit 8bn in 2023, says new UN survey

World population to hit 8bn in 2023, says new UN survey

23 hours ago World Comments Off on World population to hit 8bn in 2023, says new UN survey

New findings show more men than women and that there will be 1bn over-60s next year for the first time

The world’s population will break through the 8 billion mark in 2023, there are more men than women, and next year the number of over 60s will top 1 billion for the first time, according to the latest findings and forecasts from the United Nations annual population survey.

More than half of the global population growth by 2050 will come from sub-Saharan Africa, where fertility rates will persist at levels far higher than in the rest of the world, the UN predictions released on Wednesday show.

