Home / World / With particles, size really matters

With particles, size really matters

Editor 1 hour ago World Comments Off on With particles, size really matters 5 Views

Engineers call them nano-particles, and close to congested roads and busy airports, we inhale them in astonishing numbers

In 1996, the Scottish scientist Anthony Seaton put forward a new theory about the health problems from modern air pollution. Throughout our evolution, we have always lived with dusts, but Seaton suggested that the problems from modern air pollution were due to the sheer number of tiny pollution particles that we are now exposed to.

Related: Time for the oil industry to snuff out its flares

Continue reading…

About Editor

Check Also

Puerto Ricans cast referendum vote in favour of US statehood – video

Thousands of people across Puerto Rico headed to the polls on Sunday to vote on a nonbinding referendum on whether the island should become the 51st US state, remain a US territory or it become an independent nation. With almost all votes counted, the option for full statehood was backed by more than 97% – but turnout stood at just 23% Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.