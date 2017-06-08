CAIRO (Reuters) – France's foreign minister said on Thursday he had firmed up security ties with Egypt, which was the "central element" to ensuring regional stability as the two countries seek to break the political impasse in neighboring Libya.
With eyes on Libya, France cements Egypt security ties
