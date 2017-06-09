What is fuelling Islamic State’s wave of Ramadan violence?
Editor
43 mins ago
World
4 Views
Intensity and scope of onslaught has surprised many, but Isis has long favoured launching attacks over holy month
The end of Ramadan is always eagerly anticipated. This year, for security officials in the Islamic world and the west, it cannot come fast enough.
Even before the start of the Muslim holy month two weeks ago, attacks claimed by Islamic State (Isis) were bringing death and destruction. On 22 May, a suicide bomber outside a pop concert in Manchester killed 22 people. The bloodiest attack in the UK for 12 years, it marked only the beginning of a wave of violence stretching across half the planet.
Continue reading…
Check Also
Spanish government has vowed to do everything it can to prevent long-awaited and highly controversial referendum from taking place
Catalonia’s long-awaited and bitterly controversial referendum on independence from Spain will be finally held on 1 October, the regional government announced on Friday, triggering yet another political and judicial showdown with Madrid.
The Catalan president, Carles Puigdemont, said that voters in the unilateral referendum would be asked the question: “Do you want Catalonia to be an independent country in the form of a republic?”
Continue reading...