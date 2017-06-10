‘We must not live segregated lives,’ said May. But in divided Oldham, that’s not always easy

Town that witnessed some of Britain’s worst race riots in 2001 still seeks cohesion

A homemade union flag and cards with words such as “democracy” and “multifaith” adorn the window of the children’s nursery that stands on what – 16 years ago – was a key flashpoint in some of Britain’s worst race riots.

It was here in May 2001 that a firebomb came crashing through a window of the Live and Let Live pub as Oldham became one of a number of northern English towns to be rocked by a wave of violence that raised questions about segregation, integration and the relations between white Britons and their Asian neighbours.

