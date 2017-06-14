War crimes prosecutor calls for arrest of Saif Gaddafi, dictator’s son

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Wednesday called for the arrest and surrender of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, who is wanted on war crimes charges for allegedly suppressing opposition to the rule of his father, former Libya ruler Muammar Gaddafi. Original Article
