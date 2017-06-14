Home / World / Virginia shooting: House majority whip among at least five injured – live

Virginia shooting: House majority whip among at least five injured – live

3 mins ago

An acquaintance of suspected shooter James Hodgkinson told the Washington post that he met and became friendly with the man while campaigning for Bernie Sanders in Iowa.

Charles Orear, 50, a restaurant manager from St. Louis, said in an interview Wednesday that Hodgkinson was a passionate progressive and showed no signs of violence or malice toward others.

Updates from the late morning law enforcement press briefing in Alexandria:

Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown:

This is not an active incident, the city is safe. We have an active investigation but I want to reassure the community here in Alexandria that the city is safe.

Because this case involves an assault on a federal officer, the FBI will be taking over the investigation.

My units of our dignitary protection were on sight with a congressional protectee [Steve Scalise], when we the incident occurred. They did engage in gunfire with the suspect and were assisted by the Alexandria police.

The US Capitol hill police officers who were injured are in good condition and have not suffered any life threatening injuries at this point.

I want to compliment members of the US Capitol police for their extraordinary quick action. Through their heroic action and others, they saved a lot of lives today.

