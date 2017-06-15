Virginia shooting: gunman was leftwing activist with record of domestic violence

James ‘Tom’ Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old white man killed during a shootout with police, was previously arrested for domestic battery

James “Tom” Hodgkinson, the gunman who shot congressman Steve Scalise during an attack on a Republican congressional baseball practice session on Wednesday, was a leftwing political activist with a record of domestic violence.

Hodgkinson, 66, died from injuries sustained during a shootout with police. He was previously based in Belleville, Illinois, but had been living in Alexandria, Virginia, the site of Wednesday’s shooting, for the past two months.

