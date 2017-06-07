Venezuela’s opposition accuses security forces of robbing protesters

One video shows four police officers surrounding a woman who is reeling from the effects of teargas, with one pulling a watch from her wrist

Venezuelan opposition leaders have accused security forces of assaulting and robbing demonstrators who take part in protests against President Nicolás Maduro.



Two videos distributed over social networks appear to show police and troops taking protesters’ possessions during rallies on Monday, spurring outrage among many Venezuelans who already complain there has been excessive use of force in response to the two months of protests.

