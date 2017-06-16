Home / World / Venezuela’s chief prosecutor takes stand against Maduro – and earns bitter insults

Venezuela’s chief prosecutor takes stand against Maduro – and earns bitter insults

1 hour ago World Comments Off on Venezuela’s chief prosecutor takes stand against Maduro – and earns bitter insults

Luisa Ortega has made a decisive break with the president, and now she’s being decried by the government officials who were once her allies

She has been accused of treachery and described as insane. As Venezuela’s chief prosecutor, Luisa Ortega, has never been the country’s most popular figure, but now the insults are being hurled at her by government officials who – until recently – were her allies.

Ortega has become a hate figure for supporters of Nicolás Maduro following her criticism of the president’s efforts to extend his rule, and his response to a three-month wave of protests in which nearly 70 people have died.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Colombia peace process weathers the storm as Farc hands in weapons

40% of rebels’ arsenal has been decommissioned, marking another success in a process that has often stumbled What was supposed to be a momentous demonstration of Colombia’s progress toward peace was almost scuppered by the weather. As part of a historic deal between the government and the leftwing Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or Farc, the rebel group this week handed over a second cache of weapons to the United Nations for decommissioning. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.